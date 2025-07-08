While traders operate in a world of instant information—where events from the other side of the globe are known in seconds—the actual unrolling of events is difficult to predict as life is chaotic and although history rhymes, it never repeats itself.

Thinking in probabilities is one of the most valuable habits a trader can develop, and this is what most markets does in the long-run, trying to price in events. However, markets (and Central Banks) have never shied away from delivering surprises.

A central element in forex trading is the market pricing of interest rate decisions, as it fundamentally shapes expectations for a currency’s current and future demand. This is why economic data releases carry so much weight—they influence and constantly reshape those expectations.

Generally, weak or deteriorating data prompts markets to price in rate cuts, while strong data often delays cuts or even reintroduces the possibility of further rate hikes. Of course, these dynamics are always relative to the current policy rate, recent central bank decisions, and the broader global rate environment.

This is precisely why the Federal Reserve has been reluctant to cut, despite analysts having attempted to price in cuts repeatedly over the past two years—something President Trump has often criticized. Cutting rates in a still-strong US economy would risk overheating demand and reigniting inflationary pressures.

A good example of this surprise factor came in yesterday’s rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). While 31 out of 37 analysts expected a cut—and the market had priced in a 95% chance by Friday—the RBA opted to hold rates steady.

This is where the trader’s mindset comes in: How significant is that remaining 5% probability?

As history has shown, some central banks have a reputation for unexpected moves. And while many—particularly the Fed with ZSJ's TImiraos tweets—now go to great lengths to telegraph their decisions.

Meanwhile others, such as the Bank of Canada and RBA, remain more prone to surprises; For better understanding, more accurate preparation and less surprises, it is essential to learn more on previous moves from Central Banks.