A look at US Indices & US Dollar after the latest drama from the Trump administration

Markets seem to be shrugging off of the latest dramatic deadline pushback from the Trump Administration – after menacing Japan, South Korea and other Asian countries for 25% tariffs in a letter sent yesterday that sent markets shaking, the renewed TACO trade is in getting priced in.

The July 9th deadline recently got pushed back again to August 1st, allowing trade negotiations to continue.



Markets got scared yesterday and the Dow particularly suffered from the headlines, closing down 0.94% from its open.



Participants learn from their mistakes, and knowing with who they are treating, they are starting to put less emphasis on all the headlines.



US President Donald Trump is the author of the 1987 The Art of the Deal publication, reminding that words and talks are just a part of negotiation schemes.



Sentiment is currently mixed and the current session is not showing any signs of concrete direction – The Dow opened down small, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are up small from the latest pushback.



Only the US Dollar is appreciating from the most recent tariff headwinds, leaving markets waiting again.