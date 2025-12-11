Post-FOMC weakness: US Dollar breakdown continues after 25bps cut

The US Dollar took a hit following yesterday's Fed decision, driven by mechanical flows typical after a rate cut.

Given the rally to new cycle highs over the past two months, current outflows aren't surprising—benefiting not just the majors, but especially exotic currencies.

Prior to the meeting, the Dollar had held relatively strong despite a dovish Fed repricing, ranging near its recent highs supported by elevated yields following Williams' comments.

However, despite the Dot Plot projecting only ~2 cuts for 2026 and Chair Powell suggesting the US is entering the "high end of the neutral rate range," the Dollar is sliding back to mid-October levels.