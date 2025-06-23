Oil retreats after a gap up as US Intervention sends markets into motion

Oil prices have been trading erratically in recent weeks, following the onset of the Israel-Iran conflict which initially sent prices soaring from $64 to $76 in under a week.

After consolidating near those highs, crude broke above the initial war-driven spike late last week—only to surpass that level again during an overnight gap-up to $78.43 as the US Army attacked Iranian nuclear facilities. However, the breakout was met with some selling, leading to a sharp intraday reversal.

One trigger for this volatility came from Iran’s threat to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint responsible for roughly 20% of global oil flow.

While the announcement stirred short-term supply concerns, market participants remain skeptical about Iran’s ability to follow through as some parts of the Strait are in Oman waters prompting a pullback. – An invasion from Iranian forces would create more conflicts for an already well-occupied IRGC army.



Despite the retracement, price action remains far from bearish. Crude continues to consolidate in the upper end of its recent range, indicating sustained underlying strength amid ongoing geopolitical tension.

A fresh report from Iranian media channels signalled that the retort from Iran against US Forces is only hours away.