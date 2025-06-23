EUR/USD wavers around 1.15 as US enters the Israel-Iran Conflict

The Sunday Market Open got filled with gaps and while most of them have been tested by retracting prices, all markets are still trading at different levels compared to the Friday close. EUR/USD wasn't left out.

There has been a theme of covering selling positions against the US Dollar and this surely started to take place through last week as the Dollar Index hit a 97.69 low.

We have witnessed some swift changes to Mid-May and beginning-June Forex flows as Dollar selling resumed and EUR/USD went to 1.1140 to highs of 1.1610 in the same period.

The US entered the Israel-Iran Conflict, and a press release from the Kremlin Spokesman came this morning saying that Saturday’s attack from the US “had increased the number of participants in the conflict and ushered in a new spiral of escalation” – More developments on this as markets see more headlines.

War market flows have officially put the USD back in the conversation, therefore an analysis to spot levels of interest in the most traded forex pair amid this newfound volatility is now-due.