Trading Wheat in increased volatility – Expanding trading horizons

Volatility has surged across commodities this week, driven by central bank policy shifts and renewed supply concerns—particularly in wheat markets.

Commodities are essential raw materials used by both consumers and industries. Their prices are influenced by global economic forecasts, supply-demand imbalances, seasonal factors, and both anticipated and unexpected disruptions to production or logistics.

To track broad market trends, traders often refer to the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM).

Wheat, one of the first ever traded commodity (1877), with contracts listed on futures exchanges such as the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). While institutions primarily use futures, retail traders can also gain exposure via CFDs.

The wheat market has experienced sharp price swings over the past five years, notably triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and escalating drought risks tied to climate change. These events have raised long-term concerns over global food security.