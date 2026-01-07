Oil on Discount: WTI Nosedives as Sellers Return to the Market, What's Next?

When such nations regain official access to traditional markets, their competitive black market offers disappear.

This effectively removes the "cheapest" barrels from the shadow market, creating a temporary perception of tightening or, at the very least, a volatility premium. – This argument is on the backline of why Oil has been going down ever since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and could reverse at the resolution.

The same logic applies to Iran, which is currently undergoing what resembles the beginning of a revolution.

The anti-West axis (Iran, Venezuela, Russia) has historically created a drag on oil prices by flooding the market to fund their regimes, even with restricted access. This is the "Sanctions Paradox," which I gladly invite you all to read more about.

In any case, the test of $59 was short-lived.

Sellers came right back into action to mean-revert the rebound. While higher supply from a reopened Venezuela will eventually offer stiff competition to Canadian heavy crude, this infrastructure ramp-up will take time to materialize.

Consequently, the current pullback is likely explained by the dissipation of that initial geopolitical volatility premium.

But do sellers have enough momentum to push prices to fresh lows? It's possible, but there are structural elements pointing against it.

Let's dive right into a multi-timeframe analysis of WTI Oil to see why.