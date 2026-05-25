The Strait of Hormuz is to be opened in 30 days, Oil down 7% – WTI Technical analysis

Although this severe collapse is unfolding during a notably low-volume holiday trading session, traders are still looking to confirm the price action and volume.

Regardless, the overarching narrative provides an incredibly positive, fundamental tailwind for broader financial markets to kick off the trading week.

While the headline alone is enough to severely drain the geopolitical risk premium from the energy sector, traders remain acutely aware of the complex physical realities on the ground.

Crude oil may only experience its true, structural correction once the strait actually resumes normal maritime operations (120 ships ~ per day), and even then, existing supply droughts will inevitably create lagging effects before physical prices can fully normalize lower.

Nevertheless, this massive diplomatic breakthrough represents the most concrete, actionable news the market has received in over two months.

Looking at the explosive reactions across global assets as futures markets finally open to start the (shortened) week, traders active during this holiday session are treating this breakthrough as a profoundly pivotal turning point for the entire energy complex.

Now, let's take a closer look at the technical analysis for WTI Crude to see if prices can continue to correct.