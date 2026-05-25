Asia open: US futures gap up on US-Iran peace deal hopes with US dollar in retreat

Equities: The S&P 500's 8-week rally is showing signs of potential buyer exhaustion, according to several technical analysis elements. Even if a US-Iran peace deal is finalized, it could trigger a "sell the news" event, leaving the broader market at risk of rolling over as the historically weak month of June approaches.

Fixed Income: Incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh faces a daunting bond market environment. With U.S. long-term 5-year inflation expectations surging to 3.9% (the highest level since October 2025, based on May’s survey data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report), Treasury yields remain highly sensitive to any further energy-driven inflation spikes.

FX: The U.S. Dollar weakened over the weekend, offering a slight reprieve to emerging market currencies and making greenback-priced commodities, such as gold and silver, more affordable for international buyers.

Commodities: Oil prices initially hit two-week lows on peace deal optimism, but the market remains highly reactive to Trump's subsequent "do not rush" remarks. Meanwhile, spot gold jumped 1.2% to $4,564/oz, and spot silver surged 3.1% to $77.85/oz.