A final path to peace? Markets Weekly Outlook

Market participants endured an absolute rollercoaster of emotions over the past five sessions, navigating a landscape that violently whipsawed between extreme fear and sudden euphoria. The week kicked off with intense anxiety as the United States firmly rejected an initial Iranian diplomatic offer, a move that immediately spiked crude oil prices and threatened to reignite severe inflationary pressures.

Compounding this geopolitical dread was a severe, hawkish monetary repricing. Following the official confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the incoming Federal Reserve Chairman, institutional capital aggressively scrambled to price in a revolutionary, austere era of balance sheet reduction.

This emerging trade unleashed a ruthless wave of US Dollar dominance, temporarily suffocating equities, precious metals, and crypto beneath the weight of surging bond yields.

However, just as the technical charts looked their bleakest, the narrative completely flipped. A sudden, highly promising path to peace emerged, supported by strategic Middle Eastern mediation.

This breakthrough triggered a massive, risk-on relief rally heading into the weekend.

As the geopolitical clouds finally begin to clear, traders are aggressively recalibrating their portfolios, getting ready for next week's incredibly important bet on global stability.