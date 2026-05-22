A final path to peace? Markets Weekly Outlook

Referenced assets
- Discover our Weekly Market Outlook, exploring themes and events that forged financial flows throughout the week.
- Participants went through a rollercoaster of emotions in the past week between a rejected Iranian offer to a severe hawkish repricing and finally, a promising path to peace
- Traders are getting ready for next week's important bet for peace
- Get ready for next week's action by exploring upcoming events across global Markets.
Week in review – Earnings break records, pulling Markets higher
Market participants endured an absolute rollercoaster of emotions over the past five sessions, navigating a landscape that violently whipsawed between extreme fear and sudden euphoria. The week kicked off with intense anxiety as the United States firmly rejected an initial Iranian diplomatic offer, a move that immediately spiked crude oil prices and threatened to reignite severe inflationary pressures.
Compounding this geopolitical dread was a severe, hawkish monetary repricing. Following the official confirmation of Kevin Warsh as the incoming Federal Reserve Chairman, institutional capital aggressively scrambled to price in a revolutionary, austere era of balance sheet reduction.
This emerging trade unleashed a ruthless wave of US Dollar dominance, temporarily suffocating equities, precious metals, and crypto beneath the weight of surging bond yields.
However, just as the technical charts looked their bleakest, the narrative completely flipped. A sudden, highly promising path to peace emerged, supported by strategic Middle Eastern mediation.
This breakthrough triggered a massive, risk-on relief rally heading into the weekend.
As the geopolitical clouds finally begin to clear, traders are aggressively recalibrating their portfolios, getting ready for next week's incredibly important bet on global stability.
Weekly Performance across Asset Classes
Weekly Asset Performance – May 22, 2026 – Source: TradingView
With Oil tumbling 7%, the rest of the Market shines – European Stock Markets are once again at the top of global assets.
Keep an eye on the huge outflows in Cryptos towards the end of the week.
The Week Ahead – GDP releases and a potential path to peace
Asia Pacific Markets – RBNZ Meeting, Australian and Japanese CPI
The entire action in Asia will be focused on Wednesday and Thursday, with a key inflation release for Australia, shortly followed by the RBNZ Rate Decision, where a hike is mostly priced.
And don't forget the Japanese (Tokyo) CPI on Thursday evening.
Europe and UK Markets – German CPI and many Central Bank Speeches
The action will be relatively dull in Europe with only Central Bank Speeches, all the way to Friday with the German CPI.
Expect European traders to focus on US Dollar flows and the entire Iran peace process.
North American Markets – US and Canadian GDP
Next week will be focusing on the American and Canadian GDP releases, in between a few lower tier numbers.
Don't forget to keep a close eye on US Markets and the entire US-Iran peace process, with huge expectations for an actual entente.
Next Week's High Tier Economic Events
Next week's Economic Calendar – Courtesy of TradingEconomics
Safe Trades and keep an eye on US-Iran developments!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.