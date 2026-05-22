ECB between fighting inflation and weaker growth

Inflation in the largest eurozone economies likely rose in May or remained at an elevated level. The latest data from France, Italy, Germany and Spain will therefore be crucial in assessing whether the European Central Bank decides to raise interest rates in June. Such a move would mark a significant shift in direction after a series of cuts that have eased financing conditions in the region in recent months.

Inflation readings from the four largest eurozone economies are due to be published on May 29. Their importance is particularly high because France, Italy, Germany and Spain account for a substantial share of economic activity across the entire single-currency area. The results from these countries will therefore have a strong impact on the aggregate eurozone inflation reading, scheduled for June 2.

Inflation still above the ECB’s target

In April, inflation in the eurozone stood at 3%, remaining clearly above the European Central Bank’s 2% target. Economists’ forecasts suggest that May did not bring any significant improvement. In France, inflation may have risen from 2.5% to 2.9%. In Spain, it likely remained at 3.5%. In Italy, it may have accelerated to 3.3%, and in Germany, it may have stayed at 2.9%.