North American Equity profit from their weaker currencies - NA markets mid-week update

Markets appear to be turning the page on the Israel-Iran conflict, which had briefly supported North American currencies. The US Dollar found a bid as crowded short positions were unwound, driven by rebalancing flows and position closures.

The Canadian Dollar also benefited, buoyed by a surge in Oil prices that temporarily reinforced the outlook for Canada’s energy-linked economy.

However, both narratives have now faded. The Dollar Index has returned to the lower end of its monthly range, while the Loonie has weakened in tandem with Oil giving back its war premium.

With geopolitical catalysts fading, market attention is shifting back to incoming economic data for the next directional cues on USD and CAD.