Nasdaq and Tech continue to outperform – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

US stock benchmarks are wiggling around for the fourth consecutive session as the underlying macroeconomic and geopolitical fundamentals remain quite mixed but one particular Index, standing out above all.

The technology sector continues to rule the charts, aggressively pushing the Nasdaq to extend into fresh record highs while the rest of the market catches its breath.

With major tech earnings officially kicking off yesterday and spanning all the way through next week, the sector is being propelled to new heights on the back of a strong trend of record reports, and yesterday's Intel surprise kept the promise that tech nowadays is just too big to fail.