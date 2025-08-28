Nasdaq lead US indices in undecisive moves post NVDA earnings – Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq overview

US Indices are rising but in an unassertive fashion, and the same has happened throughout the whole week.



The dovish interpretation from last Friday's Powell speech definitely helped to sustain bullish momentum, with the S&P 500 timidly breaking new highs in yesterday's session and the Dow Jones breaking through its previous record (Current all-time highs at 45,757).



However, it seems that Markets are awaiting for the most influential piece of data, releasing on the 5th of September – The infamous Non-Farm Payrolls report.

This week's undecisive trading is typical of a last week of August due to many participants being off their screens and not much key data to keep the key players from doing so.



Yesterday post-close Nvidia release sent mixed signs, but it seems that technicals still corroborate potential upside – you can check our latest analysis on the stock right here.

NVDA is still down around 0.90% on the session, with what seems to be profit-taking flows – Some dip-buying is currently ongoing



Some key technical patterns are still coming into play, which should influence trading ahead of tomorrow's Core PCE release.