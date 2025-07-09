Nasdaq and BTC wick at their ATH – Market wrap for the North American session - July 9

Tech was in focus in today's session, particularly throughout the last few hours as NVIDIA just hit the $4 trillion market cap and Bitcoin, Ethereum rallied consequently.
Sentiment still shows a few signs of hesitation, particularly with disappointing Prime Day numbers dragging Consumer defensive stocks down relative to other sectors.
European stocks are to be monitored as they have had consecutive positive days above 1.50%, led by the German DAX.
In terms of Commodities, softs had a decent performance led by Cocoa, Sugar and Lumber – in terms of more commonly traded commodities though, US Oil and Gold are almost completely unchanged.
Daily Cross-Asset performance
Ethereum once again is on top of major assets daily performance – you can check out our latest ETH analysis for the crypto which was way overdue!
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Almost all currencies are closed to unchanged, rangebound on the session – Despite the Canadian Ivey PMI coming again above the expansion level, Loonie bulls seem to be taking profits after the consecutive weeks of decent CAD performance.
A look at Economic Data releasing in tonight and tomorrow's session
Tomorrow has the potential to be another snoozer session with Markets still in pause from the uncertainty around tariffs – particularly, without much high-tier data, markets might turn to FED Speakers' communications in the waiting of potential interest rates news and the potential for other macroeconomic news.
Safe Trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.