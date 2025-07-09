Trump tariff yo-yo fails to scare Markets – NA Mid-Week Update

Despite a risk-off opening to this week, the latest tariff delay from the Trump administration brought back some risk appetite.

The Nasdaq retested its all-time highs (22,945 on its CFD) and the S&P 500 came close to it.

Only the Dow Jones is once again lagging on the positive sentiment, with deeper US productivity concerns due to the tariff menace still being real for Consumer Defensive stocks.

Markets are still off an ecstatic mood which is starting to show a few cracks.



The real main change to this week's flows is the US Dollar starting to show some signs of rebound, up around 1 full handle from its 96.50 lows.



The FOMC Minutes are released about an hour ago, with the most market moving element being the mention of a few participants that are moving closer to a cut in July, leading to a drop in US Treasury Yields (Bonds higher, yields down).