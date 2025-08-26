Muted moves but stable sentiment – Market wrap for the North American session - August 26

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for August 26
Markets are still looking for more data: as it could have been expected after the bout of volatility from last Friday, in the middle of a typical, low-volatility and low-volume end-August trading (most of the biggest players take their vacations around now).
Particularly after the crazy upside in risk-assets, followed by a lack of more continuation, participants might be leaving markets on pause at least until Thursday.
In terms of politics, FED's Lisa Cook, appointed by President Biden in 2022, got fired yesterday evening with the FED Spokesperson appearing to explain their side of things – tldr; nothing too exceptional.
FED's Cook had been a relative hawk, Markets should see further reactions depending on who President Trump appoints next.
In terms of geopolitics, there hasn't been much advance in Eastern Europe, so Trump started to resume menaces on Russian tariffs.
The Financial Times also announced the Security Guarantees for Ukraine which may lead to some announcements regarding to a much-anticipated Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – They were along the guidelines demanded from Putin during the meeting with Trump from the previous Friday, with no direct presence on the battlefield.
FX Markets have been dead, same for Equity indices today but Cryptos are having a very decent session.
Cross-Assets Daily Performance
Cross-Asset Daily Performance, August 26, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Low volatility all across Markets except for altcoins, led by ETH (check out our most recent crypto article!)
A picture of today's performance for major currencies
Currency Performance, August 26 – Source: OANDA Labs
Very muted session for FX Markets, mostly mean-reverting yesterday's action (CHF leads and USD lags).
A look at Economic data releasing in tomorrow's session
For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.
The calendar for tomorrow's sessions is almost empty of any mid-tier data, so this time I added low tier data.
Still, NZD traders should log in to monitor the NZ monthly Inflation data that will guide future outlooks for the Royal Bank of New Zealand. Expectations are for up 0.4% M/M to 2.3% Y/Y. The data is releasing tonight at 21:30.
Tomorrow's biggest event for the US will be the 5Y Bond Action releasing at 13:00 which should influence the US Dollar.
Safe Trades!
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.