Muted moves but stable sentiment – Market wrap for the North American session - August 26

Markets are still looking for more data: as it could have been expected after the bout of volatility from last Friday, in the middle of a typical, low-volatility and low-volume end-August trading (most of the biggest players take their vacations around now).



Particularly after the crazy upside in risk-assets, followed by a lack of more continuation, participants might be leaving markets on pause at least until Thursday.



In terms of politics, FED's Lisa Cook, appointed by President Biden in 2022, got fired yesterday evening with the FED Spokesperson appearing to explain their side of things – tldr; nothing too exceptional.



FED's Cook had been a relative hawk, Markets should see further reactions depending on who President Trump appoints next.



In terms of geopolitics, there hasn't been much advance in Eastern Europe, so Trump started to resume menaces on Russian tariffs.



The Financial Times also announced the Security Guarantees for Ukraine which may lead to some announcements regarding to a much-anticipated Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – They were along the guidelines demanded from Putin during the meeting with Trump from the previous Friday, with no direct presence on the battlefield.



FX Markets have been dead, same for Equity indices today but Cryptos are having a very decent session.