Market wrap for September 9

The past few days have awakened another wave of uncertainty in the Middle East. Israel has led attacks against Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar.

These headlines have stirred up further tensions with many political leaders denouncing the attack – The US was apparently not warned and Qatari air defenses hadn't seen any warning of air intrusion (bizarre).

Oil surprisingly hasn't budged at all from the news – either the Market totally discounts war headlines anymore or participants estimate that this would not escalate.

In North-America, labor markets seem to keep degrading from the tense Tariff policies as the (not-very market moving) US BLS employment revisions sent another degrading picture of the US labor market.

Total employment creation since March 2025 has corrected by above 900K.

The initial reaction was one of a USD short-lived correcrion and indices doubting at their relative highs.

However, participants are starting to truly believe in bigger cuts, as US Indices finish the day at their daily highs.