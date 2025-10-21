Metals Record Historic Slide as US Equities Grind – Market wrap for the North American session - October 21

Log in to today's North American session Market wrap for October 21

US stock markets closed with mixed results on Tuesday, despite a flow of positive corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones index finished with a gain, driven by solid earnings from industrial companies like General Motors, GE Aerospace, and 3M. However, the S&P 500 index ended the day mostly unchanged, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed slightly lower due to weakness in major growth and microchip stocks.

General Motors GM.N lifted its forecast and tempered its anticipated tariff hit. The automaker's shares jumped 14.9%.

Coca-ColaKO.N shares gained 4.1% after solid consumer demand drove its better-than-expected results, while diversified manufacturer 3M MMM.N advanced 7.7% after hiking its full-year forecast, bolstered by its focus on higher margin products and cost controls.

After the market closed, Netflix stock dropped 5.8% in after-hours trading because the streaming company announced profits that were lower than analysts had expected.

Overall, the third-quarter earnings season has started well, with 87% of reporting S&P 500 companies beating Wall Street profit forecasts. Yet, because stock prices are already near record highs and are valued expensively, investors are highly selective.