Memorandum is finalized but its agreement is still pending – Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 Intraday Levels

Stock Markets are rallying after major diplomatic progress, as negotiators have finalized the draft of the much-anticipated US-Iran Peace Memorandum. Still, the deal is not yet official.

Axios reports that while the main framework is set, final approval is needed from both President Trump, who has asked for a few more days to review the terms, and Supreme Leader Khamenei, before the agreement is signed.

The draft shows a more balanced agreement, still tilting towards the US. The main points include keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and gradually lifting the US naval blockade over the next 30 days.

The draft also calls for Iran to get rid of its highly enriched nuclear material and allows for free commercial transit in the region.

In return, Iran will have key financial assets unfrozen, some economic sanctions lifted, and new systems set up for more humanitarian aid.

Even with this major diplomatic breakthrough, energy markets are reacting quietly today. WTI Crude Oil is almost unchanged and remains below $90 as traders wait for clear signs that the strait will reopen. Brent crude fell sharply and is now trading close to WTI, as the international risk premium has disappeared.