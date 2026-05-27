Traders are desperate for more news, but the status quo is positive

Global financial markets are on edge as traders wait for clear details about the new US-Iran peace plan.

After two months of intense tension and repeated ceasefire extensions, a concrete framework is finally being discussed.

Both sides know what is at stake: the US wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened without conditions and Iran’s nuclear program dismantled, while Iran wants a full regional ceasefire and a withdrawal of US troops.

The big question for markets now is whether negotiators can bring some still contradicting demands together in the next 60 days.

Even with uncertainty still in the air, the current situation is giving strong support to risk assets.

The fact that tensions are not turning into a wider war is a major positive change. This relief has pushed the tech-focused Nasdaq to new record highs above 30,000 this morning, up 4% since last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also broke records on Monday’s holiday and is trying to move higher, though today’s trading has been slower and more steady.

This particularly reflects the large change seen in Crude Oil prices, down just shy of 10% since the weekly open.