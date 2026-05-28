Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) bearish breakdown below 200-day MA, further potential weakness ahead

This is a follow-up analysis on the prior report, “Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) rally faces roadblock at 20-day and 50-day moving averages”, published on 7 May 2026.

Gold (XAU/USD) has indeed remained lackluster in May and failed to break above its 50-day moving average after a retest of it on 12 May 2026.

Thereafter, the precious yellow metal staged a bearish reaction after a retest on the 50-day moving average for the second time on 12 May 2026 (the first time was on 17 April 2026). It printed an intraday high of $4,774/oz on 12 May 2026 and tumbled by 10% to hit a two-month low of $4,368/oz at this time of writing.

Intermarket and technical factors are suggesting further potential weakness ahead for gold. Let’s unpack them.