Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) bearish breakdown below 200-day MA, further potential weakness ahead

Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Gold (XAU/USD) has broken below its 200-day moving average for the first time in three months, increasing the risk of a fresh bearish impulsive decline within its broader medium-term downtrend.
- Rising US Treasury real yields continue to pressure gold prices, with the 10-year real yield staging a major bullish breakout toward multi-month highs, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold.
- Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum remains intact below the $4,456 resistance level, with downside risks potentially extending toward $4,320 and the $4,262/$4,250 support zone.
This is a follow-up analysis on the prior report, “Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) rally faces roadblock at 20-day and 50-day moving averages”, published on 7 May 2026.
Gold (XAU/USD) has indeed remained lackluster in May and failed to break above its 50-day moving average after a retest of it on 12 May 2026.
Thereafter, the precious yellow metal staged a bearish reaction after a retest on the 50-day moving average for the second time on 12 May 2026 (the first time was on 17 April 2026). It printed an intraday high of $4,774/oz on 12 May 2026 and tumbled by 10% to hit a two-month low of $4,368/oz at this time of writing.
Intermarket and technical factors are suggesting further potential weakness ahead for gold. Let’s unpack them.
Major bullish breakout in the US 10-year Treasury real yield
Fig. 1: Medium-term intermarket analysis of 10-year US Treasury yield with Gold as of 28 May 2026 (Source: TradingView).
The 10-year US Treasury real yield (nominal yield minus the 10-year breakeven rate derived from the 10-year Treasury inflation-protected security) has remained resilient on the upside after it managed to find support at its key 200-day moving average (1.85%) since 15 April 2026.
Thereafter, it rallied by 37 basis points to hit almost a one-year high of 2.26% on 20 May 2026 and staged a prior major bullish breakout from a former key descending channel resistance earlier on 15 May 2026 (see Fig. 1).
These observations suggest that the 10-year US Treasury real yield is likely undergoing a potential major uptrend phase (multi-month), with the next medium-term resistance coming in at 2.38% next in the first step.
Gold (XAU/USD) has a significant indirect correlation with the longer-term US Treasury yields, as the precious yellow metal is a non-interest income-bearing asset.
Hence, further upside in the 10-year US Treasury real yield translates into a further potential feedback loop into Gold (XAU/USD).
Let’s focus now on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of Gold (XAU/USD).
Gold (XAU/USD) – Start of a new minor bearish impulsive down move within medium-term downtrend
Fig. 2: Gold (XAU/USD) medium-term trend as of 28 May 2026 (TradingView).
Fig. 3: Gold (XAU/USD) minor trend as of 28 May 2026 (TradingView).
Trend bias: Bearish bias below 4,456 key short-term pivotal resistance (see Fig. 3).
Supports: 4,320 (24 March 2026 low), 4,262/250 (Fibonacci extension & 23 March 2026 congestion), 4,187/167 (Fibonacci extension & 23 March 2026 swing low area).
Next resistances: 4,500 (former range support of 21/22 May 2026), 4,580 (also 20-day MA), 4,645 (also 50-day MA)
Key elements to support the short-term bearish bias on Gold (XAU/USD)
- Price actions continue to oscillate within a medium-term descending channel in place since its current all-time high printed on 29 January 2026 (see Fig. 2).
- Price action is now breaking below the key 200-day moving average, the first time in three months since a retest of it on 23 March 2026.
- The hourly RSI momentum indicator is in an oversold region (below the 30 level), but without any bullish divergence signal, suggesting near-term bearish momentum is likely still intact.
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