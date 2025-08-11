Mean reverting markets ahead of the US CPI release – Market wrap for the North American session - August 11

After today's calm session, the calendar is absolutely packed.



Starting at 00:30, the overnight session offers the Royal Bank of Australia rate decision where a cut is about 98% priced. Communications from the RBA will be watched closely. You can check our latest analysis for AUDUSD right here.



Shortly after, at 2:00 the overnight session continues with the UK employment data in the overnight session (2:00 AM. ET), we will see if the GBP had reasoning behind its post-cut rally, particularly as the Bank of England was hesitant to cut.

Any miss on the 4.7% unemployment rate should put cuts right back on the table after getting priced out since Thursday's BoE meeting.



At 5:00 A.M., traders will see the release of European consumer sentiment, a mid-tier data which is always good to monitor.



But what markets have been expecting the most, is the US CPI release, coming up at 8:30. Reactions will be huge.

Any miss will keep confirming the September cut while adding some throughout the final FED meetings of the year.

On the other hand, a beat would take out September which should drag down risk assets (reactions could be entirely different.





Safe Trades and successful trading week!