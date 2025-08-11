AUD/USD Technical: Further potential Aussie strength towards range resistance as RBA looms

Q2’s trimmed mean gauge of inflation in Australia cooled to 2.7% from 2.9% in Q1, inching down closer to the midpoint of RBA’s 2%-3% inflation target. Even the monthly CPI rose by 1.9% y/y in June, easing from May’s print of 2.1%.

Hence, RBA’s third interest rate this year, which is set for Tuesday’s monetary policy meeting, is likely to have been fully priced in.

Let’s decipher the short-term movements of the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.