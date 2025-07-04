Markets weekly outlook - RBA and RBNZ rate decisions, July 9th Trump deadline and BRICS Meeting

This week was heavily focused around the US with Indices hitting almost daily all-time highs in a stringent euphoric mood, with markets turning from War fears back to "TACO" trades, bullish on global economic outlook.



One thing to note is that asset managers are increasingly more bullish on stocks and market mood maybe a bit too euphoric, which may pull positioning too far on one side and lead to higher volatility in case of bad news – with some catalysts coming with the July 9th Trump deadline.



In terms of data, markets saw ECB inflation rates consolidating around 2% with some policymakers, the latest with Banque de France's Villeroy commenting on the potential deflationary impact of a stronger Euro.



More directly market moving however was the streak of positive data releases for the United States, particularly as it comes to employment with NFP at +37K vs expectations and a beat on JOLTS.



One thing to be wary about in the solidity of that data point is the major rise in Government Jobs, providing a boost to the data without generating direct contribution to GDP.



Only ADP Private Employment missed, and and the miss was not a small one: -33K vs 97K expected.

This point of data tends to be less market moving than NFP, however Jerome Powell had previously mentioned private employment as a reason for the last year's one-off 50 Bps cut from the FED.