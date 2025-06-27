Markets weekly outlook - June US NFP, Global PMIs and German Employment

Markets had been enjoying from renewed positive sentiment after the US intervened in the Israel-Iran conflict which led to the reaching of a ceasefire agreement. The news sent Equities booming higher after a choppy past two weeks.



The Nasdaq reached new all-time highs on Wednesday and the S&P 500 joined its tech-focused brother just yesterday – Both indices had been pursuing their bullish impulses before this early afternoon's change in mood.



Donald Trump just announced that he is cancelling trade talks with Canada and the resumption of trade sanctions on Iran, sending stock markets back down to re-test their previous all-time highs.



Local highs for the Nasdaq (CFD) are at 22,632 and for the S&P 500 (CFD) 6,195.



For the rest, the week had been fairly calm despite the release of a fall in the US GDP and higher Core PCE this morning, putting stagflation talks back on the table.

Markets are also waiting for the release of the US Bank Stress Test results, releasing at 4:30 PM which may be a major market mover in the case of a bad surprise – A good moment to remind that March 2023 had seen major market turmoil as the Silicon Valley Bank failed, which led to the Federal Reserve imposing new regulations.