What’s next for Oil after War-induced volatility fades?

Oil is known to be a volatile commodity, and hasn't failed to show some movement in the past few weeks.



After consolidating in a two month $60.5 to $64 range, increasing tensions in US-Iran nuclear talk led to a breakout to $67 and shortly after, Israel attacked Iran which brought black gold 15% higher again, touching $78.40 – levels not seen since January 2025.



There had been a theme of higher supply and fears of a slower global economic activity which had been holding prices down, but amid geopolitical turmoil (particularly in the Middle East), price dynamics have evolved.



The question now is: What are the factors that will be moving Oil in the upcoming weeks?



There has been a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which led to a tumble in prices – Is the ceasefire going to hold? How much will Iran be allowed to export to China?

Any new tensions in producing countries that would lead to a rebound in prices? – The Ukraine-Russia conflict is still ongoing.



Is economic activity going to hold despite a lack of concrete progress in US Trade talks?



Stay in touch with the latest macroeconomic news to see any change to Oil fundamentals. In the meantime, let's take a look at an in-depth technical analysis to spot levels of interest for trading.