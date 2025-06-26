Pound Surges to 3-year highs amid broad Dollar weakness

The Pound wasn't the best performer in the beginning to this month, amid a weakening UK Economy and a still too-high inflation which is forcing the Bank of England to hold higher rates – Cuts are not expected until the end of Summer.



Unemployment Rate in the UK ticked up, GDP and Retail Sales ticked down – Only PMIs released last week surprised to the upside.

Markets are forward looking, and players are looking ahead at better prospects for the Country which separated from the European Union in 2016.



Effectively, British Trade is expected to meet less barriers ahead with historic deals reached between the EU and the US.



On the other hand, the US Dollar has found some more weakness as markets are turning the page on the Israel-Iran conflict.

Nothing new from the FOMC and a still erratic US President have done enough to give more reasons from market players to shift their positions out of the US compared to the past 20 years, hurting the USD (not even mentioning the recent Credit Downgrades) – Despite the US Economy still largely beating expectations.



Let's take a look at the most recent up-move in the Cable and spot levels of interest in the pair.