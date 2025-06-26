EUR/USD extends gains to 45-month highs, market eyes US labour data

Having written about the current safe-haven dynamics as part of Monday’s coverage on GBP/USD, it certainly would seem that the dollar can’t catch much of a break this week.

Under pressure for much of 2025, larger-scale macro-events are also contributing to dollar downside, with markets currently finding any opportunity to offload the dollar in favour of other major currencies.

In the case of safe-haven demand, which is admittedly on the back foot, markets seem to be increasingly choosing other currencies over the dollar, most notably the Swiss franc, which trades at highs versus the dollar previously seen in 2011.

At the time of writing, the DXY is in free fall, fast approaching 97.00. If prices are to remain unchanged, the dollar will end today’s session at 39-month lows, adding to EUR/USD upside.