Markets weekly outlook - FOMC, BoJ and BoE Rate Decision, risk-off flows?

This week will start with China Retail Sales, with many eyes still looking at the current state of activity for the World's biggest exporter.

The data releases on Sunday at 10:00 P.M. E.T. and expected at 5% Y/Y.



Even more market moving, we will see the release of the Bank of Japan central bank decision on Monday evening.

The BoJ is a tough central bank to predict, with the main interest rate currently at 0.50%, it is still generally expected that they won't hike rates on this meeting, but it's still worth observing that the yields on the Japanese 2 Year Bond is trading at 0.733%, there is at least one hike priced in the 2 year forward market-determined rates.



Bank of Japan meetings tend to be even more surprising with the date of the decision constantly changing. The outcome is typically released between 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.



We will also get the PBoC rate decision on Thursday at 21:15, though it doesn't tend to move markets too much.



APAC markets won't see the release of many other high-tier economic data releases except for the Australian Employment data release (Wednesday 21:30) and the Japanese CPI data with the Core expected at 3.6% Y/Y.