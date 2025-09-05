Markets Today: UK Retail Sales Beat Estimates, Trump Signs Japan Deal, FTSE 100 Bounces Off 100-Day MA. NFP Next

European stocks are up slightly this morning as investors cautiously wait for the important U.S. jobs report to be released later today.

Overall, the market is on track to finish a very up-and-down week with a small gain. Technology stocks are the best performers today, boosted by the Swedish company Hexagon, whose shares jumped nearly 7% after it announced a multi-billion dollar deal to sell a part of its business to a U.S. firm.

On the downside, the Danish wind farm company Orsted saw its stock fall 1.3% after it lowered its profit forecast because of a lack of wind. Additionally, shares in the banking software company Temenos dropped sharply after it announced its CEO was leaving immediately.

On the FX front, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against other major currencies on Friday morning.

The Japanese yen gained strength after Japan finalized a trade deal with the United States that will lower U.S. taxes on imported Japanese cars. USD/JPY trading at 148.21. The New Zealand dollar also climbed, benefiting from a positive day in Asian stock markets.

In other movements, the euro was up 0.1% to 1.1666 to the US Dollar with the British pound, and Australian dollar also seeing small increases against the U.S. dollar. Despite today's dip, the dollar's overall value is still on track to finish the week higher than it started.

Currency Power Balance