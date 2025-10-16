Markets Today: UK GDP Up 0.1% in August, Gold & Oil Advance, FTSE Breaks Below 100-Day MA. Fed Speakers In Focus

Most Read: EUR/JPY Forecast: Support at 175.00 Holds the Key to Immediate Bullish Continuation

Stock markets were mostly up across Asia on Thursday, driven by a strong rebound in the chip sector and a good start to the US earnings season.

Japan’s Nikkei index climbed 1.2%, heavily boosted by chip and Artificial Intelligence (AI) related stocks. This momentum increased after Taiwanese chip giant TSMC announced record earnings, and also because political developments raised the chances that pro-stimulus lawmaker Sanae Takaichi would become Japan's next Prime Minister.

Even though the announcement came after its market closed, Taiwanese stocks finished the day up 1.4%, hitting a new record.

South Korea’s KOSPI index also surged, jumping 2.2% to a record peak, after a high-level official expressed optimism about ongoing talks to finalize a trade deal with the US Similarly, Australia’s main stock index added 0.9% and hit its own record high, a rise fueled by the hope that poor recent job data would encourage the central bank to cut interest rates soon.

However, the Chinese markets lagged behind: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.7%, and mainland Chinese stocks were flat, as investors remain cautious about the complicated and uncertain path of trade relations with the US.