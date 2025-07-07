Markets Today: Trade Deal Deadline, OPEC + Hike. DAX Hovers at Key Confluence Area

Asian stocks, as measured by MSCI’s index, dropped 0.6%. U.S. Treasury prices went up, causing the 10-year yield to fall slightly to 4.33%. The Dollar index increased by 0.1%, while the Chinese Yuan weakened after Trump announced a 10% extra charge for people linked to the BRICS nations. He also said the U.S. will send out tariff notices and announce trade deals starting Monday at 12 PM ET.

Trade tensions are rising again as investors watch how negotiations between the U.S. and other countries progress before the July 9th deadline. Stocks have hit record highs, bouncing back from their April drop caused by earlier tariff announcements. This rebound is driven by hopes that the tariff deadline might be extended, as Trump often makes threats but later softens his stance.

Officials have previously said higher tariffs are set to start on August 1, but some countries might get extra time to negotiate. Treasury Secretary Bessent mentioned that a three-week delay could be offered to certain nations for further discussions.

