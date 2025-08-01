Markets Today: Switzerland Hit with 39% Tariff, Global Stocks Slide, FTSE 100 Eyes Support at 100-day MA. NFP Up Next

Asian shares are on track for their worst week since April after the U.S. imposed heavy tariffs on a number of trading partners.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an order imposing tariffs of 10% to 41% on U.S. imports from other countries. Key rates include 25% on India’s exports, 20% on Taiwan’s, 19% on Thailand’s, and 15% on South Korea’s.

Tariffs on Canadian goods rose to 35% from 25%, except for items under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. Mexico was given 90 days to negotiate a broader trade agreement before higher tariffs take effect.