Gold's (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Mixed Signals Ahead of NFP, A Return Above $3300/oz or Further Downside Ahead?

Golds continued back and forth over the past few weeks left market participants scratching their heads. However the recent price drop and trendline break have raised interest in the potential for further downside.

Gold buyers are still holding on, but the lower peak at 3435, below April's high of 3500, suggests the rally might be losing steam after a 75% climb over 15 months.

The reason that bulls have remained buoyant thus far, comes from the fact that two previous attempts by bears to gain control saw the precious metal attract buyers en masse. This resulted in higher lows instead of the predicted lower lows which would go with the trend.

In May following a selloff from highs around $3500/oz support and buyers returned around the $3200/oz before a rally to $3433/oz. This was followed by a new lower low at $3122/oz which seemed to many that it could be the start of a longer term downtrend.

However, a rise in geopolitical risk saw a higher high posted instead of a lower high and this saw a two month period of mixed price action.

This begs the question, is the current drop the start of a longer move to the downside or more of the same?