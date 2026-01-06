Markets Today: Silver Jumps 2.8%, Gold Eyes $4500/oz, FTSE 100 Consolidates Above 10000. Fed Speakers Ahead

Most Read: 2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility

Asian stock markets reached new record highs on Tuesday, following a strong performance in the United States where the Dow Jones index hit its own all-time peak.

The MSCI index of emerging Asia equities rose by 1.1% to its highest level ever, led largely by Japanese stocks which jumped 1.6%.

Markets in Taiwan and South Korea also rallied to set new records.

Meanwhile, Chinese markets performed very well, with Hong Kong rising 1.8% and mainland Chinese stocks reaching their highest prices since 2015.