Markets Today: RBNZ Rate Hold, Copper Volatility, DAX Makes a Move Toward Fresh Highs

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.4%, reaching its highest level this year and the best close since January 2022. The CSI 300 index, a key measure of Chinese stocks, is also set for its highest close since December. Data showed that China’s factory prices continued to fall for the 33rd month, but consumer prices surprisingly increased in June.

In other news, Asian stocks dipped slightly by 0.1% as investors avoided risky moves after Trump escalated trade tensions.

China’s weak inflation is putting pressure on policymakers to introduce more stimulus to break the cycle of falling prices, profits, and wages. Investors are now looking to Beijing’s July Politburo meeting for stronger economic support after recent efforts to cut factory overcapacity.