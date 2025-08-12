Markets Today: RBA Cuts Rates, UK Labor Market Weakens, US-China Tariff Truce Extended, FTSE 100 Eyes ATH

Most Read: Markets Weekly Outlook - US Inflation, EU/UK GDP and RBA Meeting to Shape Market Moves

Asian stocks rose 0.6%, though gains were trimmed after China advised local companies not to use Nvidia's H20 processors. Earlier, Trump said he might allow Nvidia to sell a less advanced version of its AI chip to China.

Tech stocks in Asia climbed on Tuesday, boosted by chipmakers like Advantest, as Micron's positive outlook and easing tensions at Intel improved market sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei-225 stood out, jumping 2.4% to a record high, driven by Softbank's surge. Meanwhile, the yen weakened for the third day in a row.

