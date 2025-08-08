WTI Crude Forecast: Risk premium fades, supply pressures mount, bearish trend ahead

The West Texas Oil CFD has broken below its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages. In addition, its daily MACD trend indicator has broken below a former parallel ascending support from 6 May 2025 and continued to trend downwards below its centreline.

These observations suggest that a three-month corrective rebound from the 9 April 2025 low to the 23 June 2025 high is likely to have ended. The next possible movement of the West Texas Oil CFD is likely a medium-term (multi-week) impulsive bearish down move within a major downtrend phase in place since the 28 September 2023 high (see Fig. 2).

Bearish bias below US$67.25/68.80 key medium-term pivotal resistance for the next supports to come in at US$60.55, US$55.00, and US$50.50/49.10 (congestion area of 5 June/7 Aug 2017 & Fibonacci extension).

However, a clearance above US$68.80 invalidates the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the next medium-term resistances at US$71.30 and US$74.00.