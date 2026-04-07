Markets Today: Oil retreats, Gold rises as cautious tone dominates, Trump deadline now in focus

Oil prices (Brent and WTI) jumped due to escalating geopolitical risk from the US-Iran conflict

European stocks were muted as Eurozone growth slowed to its weakest expansion in nine months

The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains strongly supported by the Federal Reserve's divergence in interest rate policy and anticipation of sticky inflation ahead of key CPI data

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Oil prices saw a renewed bid this Tuesday as geopolitical risk premiums return to the forefront. Brent crude futures (LCOc1) have climbed 1.3% to trade around $111.21, while WTI (CLc1) continues to outperform, jumping 2.1% to sit near the $114.73 mark.

The primary catalyst remains the escalating war of words between Washington and Tehran. Markets are on edge as a US-imposed deadline approaches for Iran to open the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint responsible for a fifth of the world’s global oil supply. President Trump’s recent threats to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, have significantly heightened the "fear factor" for energy traders.

The start of the European session did see Oil prices fall to trade in the red for the day but the risk of escalation remains firmly in play.

The rejection of a US-led ceasefire proposal by Iran (via Pakistan) suggests that diplomacy is hanging by a thread. Tehran’s insistence on a permanent end to hostilities, rather than a temporary pause, has left little room for a near-term resolution.

As we approach 8 p.m. EDT deadline, volatility is expected to remain high. If the deadline passes without a diplomatic breakthrough or a de-escalation in rhetoric, the technical bias for both Brent and WTI remains firmly to the upside, with the psychological $115 level for WTI now well within reach.