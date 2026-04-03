The first War inflation tests – Markets Weekly Outlook

What a rollercoaster week. It began with soaring optimism and ended with a brutal geopolitical reality check, capped off by a blockbuster jobs report dropped into an empty market.

The Early-Week Melt-Up

As March closed and April began, risk assets caught a massive bid. Investors rushed to buy the dip amid widespread speculation that the US-Iran war was nearing a diplomatic resolution.

Stocks exploded higher, the US Dollar formed a double top (which then failed), and oil prices corrected sharply as the war premium appeared to evaporate.

The April Fool’s Fakeout

Unfortunately, this optimism turned out to be a cruel April Fool's fakeout. By Thursday, the narrative had violently reversed. A hawkish White House address from President Trump completely derailed hopes for peace, reawakening fears of a prolonged conflict and potential ground operations.

Energy markets took the brunt of the panic.

WTI Crude exploded by 14% overnight, flashing up to $114 per barrel before settling back above $110.

The stock market faced severe intraday chaos, gapping significantly lower at the open as algorithms dumped risk, though frantic short-covering later helped major benchmarks finish relatively unchanged. Precious metals also experienced wild volatility as traders scrambled to re-price the escalating conflict.