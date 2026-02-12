Markets Today: Nikkei record anchors fifth day of Asian gains, US Dollar struggles as FTSE 100 slides 50 points after all-time high print

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI hit record highs, anchoring the fifth consecutive day of gains in Asian markets

European equities also climbed to new heights, fueled by upbeat corporate earnings and significant M&A activity

The Japanese Yen surged for its biggest weekly gain in over a year

Gold prices slipped on strong US labor data, while oil saw modest gains

Asian markets continued their upward trajectory for a fifth consecutive session, outpacing US performance this year as market participants were drawn to the region's attractive valuations and robust growth outlook.

Equity benchmarks across the continent reached historic milestones on Thursday. South Korean shares hit an all-time high fueled by the global surge in AI-driven chip demand, while Singaporean stocks surpassed the 5,000-point mark as capital flowed into diversified sectors beyond technology. Consequently, the MSCI index of emerging Asian equities climbed roughly 0.7% to a new peak, anchored by a 3% record-breaking surge in the KOSPI.

The semiconductor industry acted as a primary engine for these gains. Major players Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw their share prices jump by 6.4% and 3.3%, respectively, propelling the South Korean benchmark upward for the fourth day in a row.

In Japan, the financial landscape saw a rare synchronized rally of stocks, government bonds, and the yen as investors reacted to Sanae Takaichi’s historic election as Prime Minister. The Nikkei 225 broke the 58,000 threshold for the first time, hitting an intraday record of 58,015.08 before cooling off to close slightly lower at 57,639.84. Despite the late-day dip, the index has gained nearly 15% so far in 2026, while the broader Topix index rose 0.7% to settle at 3,882.16.

Corporate performance within Japan remained a mixed bag. Shiseido experienced its largest stock surge since 2008 climbing 15.8% on the news of a projected return to profitability.

Conversely, Honda Motor saw its shares drop 3.5% following a weak earnings report. Market attention is now shifting toward SoftBank Group, which is expected to release results that clarify the financing strategy for its ambitious AI investment portfolio.

Most Read: Chart alert: Nikkei 225 bullish acceleration intact towards 60,000 in the first step