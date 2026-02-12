Breaking News: UK GDP underwhelms with 0.1% growth in Q4, FTSE 100 slips & GBP/USD advances

The services sector remained stagnant in the final quarter of 2025, recording zero growth in the three months leading up to December compared to the previous quarter.

This flat performance marks a continued trend of inertia, as recent data revisions have erased previously reported gains; growth for the periods ending in both October and November was adjusted downward to 0.0%.

Consequently, this latest update confirms a third consecutive month of stagnation for the UK's dominant economic sector on a rolling three-month basis.

While "zero growth" sounds alarming for a sector that makes up roughly 80% of the UK economy, the situation has been attributed to a mix of structural concern and temporary "Budget indigestion."

It does remain a concern though with the UK so dependent on services, the economy cannot achieve meaningful growth if this sector is flat. In Q4, the overall GDP only managed a tiny 0.1% increase, and that was largely thanks to a rebound in manufacturing.

One of the factors playing a role is the November 2025 budget. The increase in National Insurance contributions for employers and the rise in the minimum wage caused many service-based firms to freeze hiring and investment as they recalculated their costs.