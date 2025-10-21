Markets Today: Gold Slips Over 2% as Risk Appetite Returns, Takaichi Makes History as First Female PM, Earnings in Focus

European stocks edged slightly higher on Tuesday, building on a strong Monday, with investors focusing on company news and the possibility of easing trade tensions.

The main STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%. Sector performance was mixed, with banks and aerospace & defense stocks seeing modest gains, while healthcare and technology saw small dips.

Swedish lockmaker Assa Abloy jumped 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected profits. French benefit card provider Edenred surged 10.9% on strong sales. HSBC rose 1.7% after naming a new CEO for its U.K. business.

To prevent an escalation of tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this week to resume trade negotiations.

On the FX front, the US dollar strengthened slightly on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen weakened following political news.The dollar index rose 0.16%.

The Japanese yen was the weakest currency, falling 0.4% against the dollar, which traded at 151.38 yen. This decline happened after the market focused on the election of pro-stimulus hardliner Sanae Takaichi as Japan's next prime minister, which suggests interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan may be delayed. The yen also struggled against the euro and British pound, which both gained against it.

The Australian dollar fell slightly by 0.21%. Meanwhile, the onshore Chinese yuan firmed up, or gained slightly, after the country's central bank set the official daily trading range at the strongest level seen in a year.

Currency Power Balance