European stocks held steady on Tuesday, pausing after reaching record highs yesterday. The main region-wide index rose just barely (0.08%) but remains near its all-time peak, capping off a year of strong gains.

Trading was quiet across major countries, with London rising slightly and France slipping a little.

Mining companies led the gains, rising over 1% as precious metals prices stabilized, while banks and defense stocks also moved higher. Conversely, healthcare and consumer stocks dipped slightly.

On the FX front, the US dollar held steady on Tuesday as traders waited for the latest report from the Federal Reserve. Despite this pause, the dollar is on track to lose nearly 10% of its value this year, its biggest drop in eight years due to expected interest rate cuts and worries about US politics and debt.

This weakness has helped the Chinese yuan strengthen past the key level of 7 per dollar, even though China's central bank tried to stop it.

Overall, trading remains quiet because of the holidays, but the dollar's struggles have allowed the Euro and British pound to have their best years since 2017, with the Euro gaining nearly 14% and the pound rising 8%.

Currency Power Balance