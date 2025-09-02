Markets Today: Gold Hits Fresh All-Time Highs, Euro Area Inflation Edges Up & DAX Tumbles 1.3% Eyeing Support at the 100-day MA

Long-term bond yields in Britain and France reached their highest levels in more than ten years. This happened because investors are increasingly worried about the financial situation of countries worldwide.

When bond yields go up, their prices go down. The yields on very long-term bonds, like 30-year ones, have been rising globally. Investors are concerned about the large amount of debt in countries from Japan to the United States, but Britain and France are especially in the spotlight.

This concern also hurt the stock market. Europe's main stock index, the Stoxx 600, dropped by 0.6%, with real estate stocks that are sensitive to interest rates falling by almost 2%. The FTSE and DAX stock indexes also went down in early trading, by 0.3% and 1.14%, respectively.

On the FX front, the British pound dropped more than 1% against the dollar to 1.3402, making it the weakest it's been against the euro in almost a month. The U.S. dollar went up by 0.86% against the Japanese yen, reaching 148.47 yen.

The euro also strengthened against both the pound and the yen, rising by 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. Overall, the dollar's value increased by 0.7% against a group of other major currencies.

Currency Power Balance