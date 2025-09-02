GBP/USD Technical: Sterling torpedoed by spike in 30-year gilt yield, watch the 1.3315/3280 key support

The longer-term UK sovereign bond yield extended its gains further today, where the 30-year gilt yield jumped by 6 basis points to hit 5.69%, its highest level since March 1998.

The recent spike in the 30-year gilt yield is over concerns of a widening UK budget deficit due to UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to increase borrowing in last year’s budget, in turn increasing the “risk premium” on longer-term gilts because of uncertainty over its rising debts.

Today’s current environment in the UK gilt market draws a parallel to the 2022 gilt crisis triggered by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s “mini” budget that focused on a loose fiscal policy that triggered significant spikes in the 30-year gilt bond yield and a sell-off in sterling.