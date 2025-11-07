Markets Today: China Exports & Imports Slide, ITV Jumps 18%, FTSE Eyes 100-Day MA. Michigan Sentiment Data Ahead

Most Read: Has the Market turned on the AI boom? – Market wrap for the North American session - November 6

Asian stocks dropped today (Friday), ending a shaky week where traders were torn between excitement over new technology and rising worries that the value of Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies is too high.

The overall MSCI Asia Pacific stock index fell significantly, heading for its worst weekly performance since early August. In Japan, companies connected to chips and technology, like SoftBank, were the biggest losers. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2% to head for a weekly loss of 4.1%, the largest since April.

This decline followed a poor night on Wall Street, where big AI stocks like Nvidia tumbled and a key measure of market fear (the VIX) jumped. Globally, the stock market is set to end a four-week winning streak.

Investors who previously drove the market rally, expecting both Federal Reserve rate cuts and AI-driven growth, are now questioning whether the massive spending on AI computers will actually lead to enough profit. Several top Wall Street figures have recently warned that the entire stock market gain is relying on just a few large technology companies.