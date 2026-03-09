Markets Today: Brent crude futures surge 14%, STOXX 600 hits two-month lows as FTSE 100 approaches 10000 psychological level

European equity markets faced a sharp downturn on Monday, with the pan-European STOXX index sliding 2.34% to reach its lowest level in over two months.

This decline follows a bruising previous week, the worst in nearly a year as market participants react to an expanding Middle East conflict that has sent oil prices surging more than 25% toward $120 a barrel.

The sell-off was felt acutely across multiple sectors, with banking stocks extending their recent losses by another 3.2% and the tech sector dropping 3.1%. The aviation industry also struggled under the weight of rising fuel costs, causing major carriers like Lufthansa and Air France-KLM to see significant share price declines.

Conversely, the energy sector managed a slight gain of 0.1% due to the crude spike, and defense firms like Leonardo saw an uptick of 1.4% as regional tensions intensified.

Adding to the pessimistic sentiment, fresh economic data revealed that German industrial orders for January fell well beyond expectations, underscoring broader concerns about European growth.

With the markets in a defensive crouch, investor attention is now focused on upcoming commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde and other euro zone finance ministers at the Eurogroup meeting, where officials are expected to address the dual challenges of inflation and geopolitical instability.