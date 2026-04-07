Bears take the advantage but Trump saves the day – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Hoping for the best amid historically uncertain times is the best that one can do.

It has worked in the past, but this doesn't come without cost. This ongoing conflict in Iran has been unpredictable to say the least, and this only reflects the current US administration's erratic stance.

Both sides have reportedly sought a deal, but to what extent is the key question. A military buildup has once again amassed in the region in previous weeks to pressure the Islamic regime into a deal that would allow it to give up most of its leverage, leading to the President calling for a deadline to reach a truce by 8:00 P.M (ET).

UPDATE: Trump is considering another extension of the deadline as talks are reportedly advancing – Markets are rebounding on the news

However, just yesterday, Iran rejected the initial plan as the IRGC pleaded for reparations for the damage and denied any idea that would compromise their ballistic missile capabilities.

Two points that would be difficult to hear for the allies after the damage done across the Middle East, particularly to energy and civilian infrastructure.